The Aston Martin Valkyrie has already entered production at the British brand’s headquarters in Gaydon. A street-approved hypercar that has been developed with Formula 1 technology. The first unit of the 150 that will be manufactured is already awaiting delivery to a privileged owner who will be able to enjoy its benefits before the end of the year.

The first unit of the new Aston Martin Valkyrie It is ready and waiting for its brand new owner to pass through the facilities of the British firm in Gaydon and take control of the true flagship of the brand. A delivery that will take place in the coming weeks in a special event that has been prepared, as it deserves one of the most exclusive hypercars on the market.

Aston Martin will make only 150 units of this model, a collector’s item that has advanced technology inherited directly from its experience in Formula 1, adjusted in a body with a unique design that, at least on the outside, all will share the same aggressive and brutal image. The exterior of the Valkyrie is so special because all its suggestive lines have been fine-tuned by Red Bull’s aerodynamic specialists and, personally involved in the project, Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin Valkyrie overtakes Mercedes-AMG ONE

The images of its production by hand show details as exclusive as the monocoque structure, the different components, the suspensions and the complex powertrain capable of offering a performance typical of a Formula 1 car, an immense block Atmospheric V12 with 6.5 liters of displacement developed by the British specialist Cosworth that yields a maximum power of 1,014 hp. So far it would be almost normal, but the Valkyrie raises the mechanical limits by adding a powerful hybrid system.

An electric motor offers an extra performance of 162 CV in addition to the previous one, establishing a maximum of 1,176 hp and 900 Nm in total. A truly unique configuration, the first from Aston Martin in terms of electrification that will offer more than high performance and with truly unique driving sensations, if we take into account that the weight of the set shall not exceed one ton.

New Mercedes-AMG ONE deliveries pushed back to 2022 Read news

Tobías Möers, the new head of Aston Martin, has confessed his joy at having materialized one of the brand’s most ambitious projects in recent times and which increases the already powerful cache, stating that “It is a moment of immense pride for we complete the first hypercar. The Aston Martin program has put everyone to the test, but dedication to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, a Formula 1 for the road, “adding that” the Valkyrie was born out of the steadfast dedication of a group of highly skilled engineers and technicians. , who have worked tirelessly to bring it into production. I am sure that our clients will be delighted with what they have achieved.