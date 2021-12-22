With the calmer waters of the controversial grid of the new BMW M3 and M4, it is the precise moment for them to leave their channel. The Germans from Evolve Automotive have come up with a more traditional aesthetic solution for the sporty versions of the saloon and coupe.

The double vertical and narrow grill that the new generations of the BMW M3 Y M4 put the fans of the German brand on a war footing, as it represented a change as brutal as it was risky. But the person responsible for this “masterpiece” is one of those who also think that “innovations in any matter, and especially aesthetics carry a risk attached.”

Domagoj Dukec opened a box of thunder as powerful and sonorous as that of Chris Bangle’s controversial designs, assuming their responsibility but not varying one iota of their strategy. Although the first impression was difficult, many have gotten used to it and the top-of-the-range Series 3 and Series 4 will once again be a commercial success. But for those who are reluctant and prefer sports versions with a more traditional aesthetic, the specialists of Evolve Automotive They have presented a solution according to your wishes.

Evolve Automotive brings traditional sports styling back to the BMW M3 and M4

The new most classic front will arrive in spring to the BMW M3 and M4

The Dortmund-based coach has presented a couple of previews of both the M3 and the M4, anticipating those of PRIOR Design who were the first to put on the table their intention to return the two-door coupe to its usual image with two simple kidneys. The double ovoid grille is back but with a trapezoid shape integrated directly into the front shell, dispensing with the usual frame that has always adorned each kidney in a more elegant and sporty way.

The bumper, which forms a single piece also integrating the grille, has been refined with a new apron, which can add a carbon spoiler on the lower lip, and a redesigned lower grill. Likewise, the fine vertical gills placed at the ends have also been retouched. Be careful, because what you are seeing are 3D reproductions, a preview of the real prototype that Evolve will present next January, kicking off 2022 with force. The intention of those responsible for Evolve is that this bumper will be on sale from next spring.

The new BMW M3 and M4 Competition with M xDrive traction already have a price Read news

A solution of which, for now, its price is unknown, but we already warned that it will not be cheap, as two factors play a role. One, which will be made of light and resistant composite type materials, but more important still is that it is a completely reversible piece. Those from Evolve have used the same original anchors from the German manufacturer to develop this piece, as well as the ventilation ducts, so it only takes a few minutes to place the new fender, present, adjust and screw. And when you get tired of one, you can put the other, going from the design of the F80 to G80 and from the F82 to the G82, and vice versa.