Everything you need to know to perform a prostate massage

Prostate massage consists of inserting a finger or a massager object through the rectum and massaging the prostate. It has beneficial medical effects that we tell you here.

Prostate massage is a procedure in which a finger or a massager is inserted through the rectum to stimulate this fibromuscular and glandular organ that produces seminal fluid. The goal of prostate massage is to release excess seminal fluid from the gland.

By this mechanism, prostate massage helps to improve inflammation and relieve its pressure on the urinary tract. It would be useful in benign prostatic hyperplasia, chronic bacterial prostatitis, chronic pelvic pain syndrome, urinary retention, and erectile dysfunction.

It is also used for sexual stimulation, helping to achieve arousal. During sexual intercourse it improves erection and relaxes the rectum, prior to anal sex.

What is the organ involved in prostate massage?

Prostate massage is performed on the prostate. The prostate It is a male sexual organ that is located in the pelvis, behind the pubis, in front of the rectum and below the bladder.

It surrounds the urethra just by its outlet, below the neck of the bladder. That is why its growth generates obstruction of the urinary tract with the consequent urinary symptoms.

Its shape is an inverted pyramid and the size varies with advancing age. In a healthy young adult it compares to the size of a walnut and weighs approximately 20 grams. As age increases, the prostate grows in size, in a process called benign prostatic hyperplasia.

This organ is part of the urinary and reproductive systems. It participates in a fundamental way in the production of seminal fluid, which is part of semen and provides the environment and nutrients for the survival of sperm.

Pathologies related to prostate massage

Some diseases are associated with improvements in symptoms after prostate stimulation. Let’s see what they are.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia

This disorder is the benign growth of the prostate that occurs with advancing age. Its symptoms are as follows:

Increased frequency of urination at night.

Difficulty starting urination.

Weak micturition stream.

Postvoid drip.

Inability to completely empty the bladder.

When not treated in time, the disorder can lead to urinary incontinence, sexual dysfunction, and acute or chronic inflammation (prostatitis). In addition, it is associated with an increase in the frequency of urinary infections. Nevertheless, you do not have any risk related to prostate cancer.

With aging, males tend to develop hyperplasia of the gland, leading to voiding problems.

Chronic bacterial prostatitis

Chronic bacterial prostatitis It is produced by the persistence of bacteria in the urinary tract. There are usually asymptomatic episodes alternating with symptoms similar to those of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Chronic painful pelvic syndrome

In this syndrome there is pain in the perineum, above the pubis or below, on the penis, scrotum or inguinal region. Discomfort can be continuous or intermittent. It is associated with erectile dysfunction and symptoms similar to those of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

How is the prostate massage performed?

Prostate massage is performed inserting one or two fingers through the rectum. These fingers must be covered in a glove, made of latex or nitrile, previously lubricated.

Or a prostate massager or other medical instrument can be used. The sides of the prostate lobe and then the center are massaged, without vigorously pressing the nerve plexus.

What about prostate massage for sexual purposes?

In this case, to perform the prostate massage it is recommended to wash your hands properly, have short nails to avoid abrasions and apply water-based or silicone-based lubricant.

To have greater sexual arousal and enhance orgasm, it is sought through digital stimulation (or with a massager) to move the gland up and down. At the same time the penis is stimulated.

This sexual practice is not recommended in case of anal fissures or hemorrhoids.

The prostate massager is an instrument specifically designed for this. That is why its shape is similar to that of a finger and has a smooth curvature that allows it to effectively reach the gland.

Has prostate massage really been shown to be beneficial?

In a 2009 study with 115 men It was described that manual or device prostate massage, performed by a doctor or at home, has potential benefits in improving inflammation of the organ and associated symptoms. Also, it is believed to improve the intensity of ejaculation (but has no effect on erectile dysfunction).

However, in a previous study, conducted in 2006 with 81 patients, it was described that there was no significant response in symptom improvement, especially in cases of chronic pelvic pain syndrome. This is why more analytical research is required to establish the associated risks.

Prostate massage in medical practice

When performed by a doctor, prostate massage can reduce inflammation of chronic prostatitis bacterial, in conjunction with antibiotics. In addition, because it contributes to the discharge of fluids without the need for orgasms or ejaculation, it is used to obtain seminal fluid for culture, in case of suspected bacterial prostatitis.

Possible risks

Because the tissue that surrounds the prostate and rectum is delicate, when the prostate massage is performed with great frequency or intensity it can lead to fissures, abrasions, pain or discomfort. On the other hand, It can make hemorrhoid symptoms worse, increase the risk of infections, or cause bleeding.

It would also affect the sexual capacity of the man, because the prostate is covered by a nerve plexus that connects with the corpus cavernosum of the penis. Vigorous stimulation can affect the ability to maintain an erection and cause pain.

Prostate massages performed by a professional are effective, although the use of a correct technique should be considered.

Contraindications of prostate massage

Prostate massage should not be performed in men with acute bacterial prostatitis, because it increases inflammation and promotes the spread of infection. This could cause bacteria to reach the urethra and up to the kidneys.

In addition, it should not be performed in cases of suspected prostate cancer, due to the increased risk of metastasis. Neither before a urological evaluation or the collection of a sample for prostate antigen, since the stimulation can cause a false positive.

A safe practice if done with professionals

Prostate massage has been shown to be effective in sexual practices to increase the excitement and intensity of orgasm. From a medical point of view, it improves the symptoms of chronic bacterial prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

But nevertheless, more studies are required to know the medical benefits of doing it at home. It is necessary to take into account its possible risks, contraindications and not abuse the frequency and intensity of its practice.

