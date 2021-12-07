Everything you need to know to choose the condom size

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Choosing an appropriate condom size is essential to have the maximum pleasure, the appropriate comfort and the security that protects you! We teach you how to identify it.

The perennial question of whether or not penis size affects sexual intercourse is still a matter of debate. However, there are times when size does matter, but not necessarily in terms of pleasure, but to choose the correct condom size. In this article we show you the keys that you should know so as not to fail in this choice.

Have you ever felt a condom get too tight and annoying? When the wrong size condom is used, the likelihood of the condom breaking or slipping is high. Therein lies the importance of choosing a condom size that fits your penis.

According to International Journal of Urology BJU, which analyzed the member size of 15,521 men, the average size of a penis is 13.12 centimeters long and 11.66 centimeters in circumference when erect. In contrast, in the flaccid state, the penis has an average measurement of 9.16 centimeters long and a 9.31 centimeter girth.

How to measure the penis?

Male member size is a taboo subject that always generates curiosity and suspicions. However, it is important to take it as something natural and get rid of prejudices.

Well, before knowing what size condom to use, it is necessary to know the size of the penis, both in length and in circumference. The latter is the most important dimension.

Only with precise measurements is it possible to know which condoms are the most suitable for you. When measuring the penis it is key to do it when it is erect, because in that state is how the condom will be used. You will need a tape measure or a ruler. Then the penis should be measured from the base, that is, from the pubic bone, to the tip to obtain the length.

Regarding the width, the tape measure should be passed around the widest part of the penis, which is located between the base and the glans. The number that gives this measurement will help you to know what is the nominal width of the condom that best adapts to the diameter of your penis.

The measurement of the penis must be done correctly so as not to fail in the choice of condom.

How to know what size condom to use?

The measurement that is taken into account when choosing the size of the condom is the nominal width. This dimension is measured in millimeters and represents half the width of the penis. In other words, a nominal width of 55 millimeters is ideal for a penis that is approximately 11 centimeters wide.

In general, standard condoms have a nominal width between 55 and 56 millimeters and a length of about 18 to 19 centimeters. However, if you are smaller or larger than average, it is also possible to find condoms in all sizes: from XS to XXL.

The XS can be found from 47 millimeters in nominal width and the XL up to 69 millimeters. However, they are not the most common. In fact, the most popular large ones on the market usually have a nominal width of 58 millimeters and the slim or thin 52 millimeters.

Generally, condoms that have an ultrasensitive characteristic usually have a thinner latex, but also a smaller nominal width. That is why many men say they feel tight. It is important that you not only check the sensitivity characteristics, but also its nominal width.

The length does not usually pose a problem, because they can be developed as far as required. However, the XL or XXL also usually have a length of 20 centimeters.

Taking into account the measurements of the condom, which are exposed in the box, along with the reference to the other characteristics, it is important that you also try the different types that exist on the market. In this way you will be able to know which brands you feel most comfortable with.

Not all companies use the same measurements for standard condoms. Nor do they have the same thickness, fragrance, and characteristics.

Why is it important to use a condom?

In addition to being an effective method of preventing an unwanted pregnancy, condoms protect against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). However, no method is perfect, so its effectiveness is not 100% in any of the cases.

It is estimated that in 2013, around 2.1 million people were infected with HIV and an estimated 500 million people contracted chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis or trichomoniasis. Tests have shown that the condom is effective because works as a waterproof barrier.

The effectiveness of the condom in preventing unwanted pregnancy is estimated to be between 85 and 98%. Whether the percentage is more or less high depends on how well it is used.

Remember that the best way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases is by avoiding risky behaviors. Therefore, it is important that you use a condom correctly, even while having oral sex. If you have a stable partner and want to stop using a condom, it is best to undergo medical tests to find out the state of their sexual health and evaluate the planning method they want to follow.

The condom is an effective barrier method to reduce the transmission of STDs.

Enjoy your sexuality responsibly!

Condoms can be found in different sizes, colors, and even flavors. In addition, they have characteristics that allow to enhance pleasure, such as stretch marks, lubricants, retardant gels or spermicides. Now that you know how to choose the condom size, It is important that you also take into account other recommendations.

To begin with, you should avoid lubricants that are not water-based, as they can cause damage to the condom. Likewise, it is important that you open it carefully, avoiding using your teeth, as you could pierce it.

You should not store it in a place where there are sudden changes in temperature. Finally, remember that you should not remove it during sex and much less without the consent of your partner.

