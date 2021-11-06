It is time to recognize the coolest in 2021 technology but we are not referring to the typical awards that are given to the usual brands with the usual devices, the PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPO celebrate entrepreneurs, proposals and initiatives that, through innovation, sought to improve their environment and generate a positive impact on society.

The first edition of the PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPO It will be broadcast next Thursday, November 11 at 9:00 p.m. through our channel of Youtube and profile of Facebook.

THE CATEGORIES

Below are the categories and nominees for the PARENTHESIS AWARDS by OPPOYou will also meet the representative character of each category, it is worth noting that these were created by the Mexican artist Anniemal for these awards:

– BEST PODCAST

– BEST MEXICAN SERIES IN STREAMING

– CULTURAL CROSSOVER

– BUSINESS RESILIENCE

– EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVE

– MOBILITY INITIATIVE

– ECO FRIENDLY APPROACH

– LOCAL MOMENTUM

– STARTUP OF THE YEAR

– STREAMING APP OF THE YEAR

– FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

– TREND OF THE YEAR: CRYPT

MEET ALL THE NOMINEES, HERE THE COMPLETE LIST!

THE JUDGE

To keep us warm, we want you to meet the members of our brand new jury.

Carlos Vassan

Dahlia of Peace

Alejandro Ortiz ‘Matu’

Vanessa Hernandez

Gonzalez Duck

Karla O Farrill

Roberto Guzman

Sergio Lopez

