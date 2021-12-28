Everything you need to know about ceramides to care for skin and hair

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Ceramides are one of those components that help maintain a youthful appearance on the skin, as well as healthy hair. Although they are lost with age, they can be obtained from outside sources.

Ceramides are one of those compounds that are in countless cosmetic products. They are promoted as great allies of beauty, but the truth is that you do not always know why they are so valued.

The first thing to say is that ceramides are one of the great anti-aging ingredients. They have a special impact on the skin and hair, as in both cases they help retain moisture and form a protective barrier.

As with collagen, the body stops producing ceramides as the years progress. Its gradual deficiency causes changes to occur that contribute to the appearance of the signs of aging.

What are ceramides?

Ceramides are a form of fatty acids that are called lipids. They are found naturally in the upper layers of the skin, in high concentrations. In fact, make up 50% of the skin’s composition.

To understand the function of ceramides you can go to an example. Consider a wall made of bricks. For the structure to hold, there has to be a component that links one brick to another. In the skin, the cells would be those bricks and the ceramides the compound that holds them together.

These substances create a barrier to prevent moisture loss from the skin. In this way, they protect against dryness.

Therefore, if its effectiveness is reduced, the skin will appear drier, rougher, wrinkled and with various signs of aging. Something similar happens in hair, which also contains ceramides.

Collagen and ceramides reduce their presence with age, which is linked to the appearance of wrinkles.

The benefits of ceramides

Ceramides provide great benefits to the skin and hair. These are not only aesthetic, but also general health. In fact, people with conditions like rosacea, eczema, or acne have lower levels of these substances on their skin.

As we already noted, these compounds create a protective barrier, so that it can retain moisture. Thus, they help prevent dryness, which is very important in times like winter.

In the same way, they protect from external aggressions, such as the sun and pollution, as well as from bacterial infections. They also affect the regulation of sebum secretion, which is key to having healthy skin.

Together, its benefits can be synthesized in this way:

They help delay some signs of aging, like wrinkles.

They prevent photoaging and help repair sun damage .

Reduce symptoms in conditions cutaneous such as rosacea, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and acne.

such as rosacea, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and acne. Meanwhile, ceramides also are present in the hair cuticle.

Where to find ceramides?

Ceramides can be of various types:

AP.

EOP.

NG.

NP.

NS.

Phytosphingosine.

Sphingosine.

All of them are found naturally in the skin and some are made synthetically to be incorporated into cosmetic products. But let’s now look at the sources of obtaining that you could take advantage of.

Cosmetic products

There is not a big difference between natural ceramides found in leather and those that are made synthetically. Cosmetic products that contain them include them among their components on the label.

Products with ceramides must be packaged in the correct way. That is, in opaque tubes or bottles that have hermetic pumps or dispensers. It is because they are photosensitive elements; they lose their effectiveness if exposed to light.

Oral supplements

Today ceramides are also found in oral supplements. They are made from plants. Everything indicates that they are effective in the purpose of increasing skin hydration. However, there is not enough research to fully support this.

Natural sources

Ceramides are present in many vegetables such as wheat and its derivatives, beets, rice, potatoes and soybeans. Dairy and eggs have a high amount of sphingolipids. These stimulate the production of ceramides.

However, when these substances are sought to restore moisture to the skin, what is obtained from the diet is not enough. Broccoli seed oil can be applied directly to the skin. Everything indicates that it stimulates the production of ceramides naturally.

How to use ceramides and what to expect from them

Products with ceramides can be used on any type of skin. They are particularly indicated when there is dryness, irritation, redness, inflammation or fine lines and wrinkles.

The effect is most effective when these are used in combination with other ingredients to restore the skin. In particular, they are boosted by antioxidants, retinol, niacinamide, linoleic acid, and peptides.

These compounds are considered safe. Especially when applied topically. But nevertheless, it is always convenient to do the patch test. This consists of making a small application in a skin area to verify that there are no side effects.

Regarding supplements, there is no evidence that they cause any adverse reaction. However, you cannot expect big changes overnight.

Topical application of ceramides is considered safe, although it is advisable to do a little test first.

Ceramides: allies for skin health

Although ceramides are considered a safe compound, it is best to consult a dermatologist so that they advise which is the best product to use according to your particular case. This is more important if you have a skin condition.

Shampoos or hair toners that contain ceramides are often effective. They are indicated for dry or damaged hair. Although there are no reports in this regard, if any reaction occurs, it is indicated to suspend and consult with the professional.

