Many users may think that everyone who has an iPhone or iPad has a macOS base computer. But not always like this and although it is not the same experience, we can use an iPhone or an iPad with a Windows PC. The key is called iTunes.

It is the application that will allow you to exchange content between your Windows PC and, for example, an iPhone. On Windows, Apple still integrates its tools under iTunes, something that does not happen in macOS, where what iTunes grouped has been divided into several applications.

iTunes for Windows exists





With iTunes for Windows you can manage all your multimedia content in one place. A tool that allows from sync the content of your computer with the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, buy content in the form of music, movies … or subscribe to Apple Music.





iTunes can be downloaded directly from this link in the Microsoft App Store. But if it is not possible you can do it from the apple website taking into account the operating system you are going to use. And although it appears as Windows 10, it works perfectly in Windows 11.

Once the application is downloaded and installed, your computer may ask for your permission to find and download iPhone drivers that you are going to connect. A process that requires little time and after which you must restart the PC for it to take effect.

The advantage of installing iTunes from the Microsoft Store is that we will not see the Apple Update warnings and notifications on the screen, since the app will update automatically and in the background from the Microsoft Store.

Along with the aforementioned utilities, you can use iTunes for Windows to make a backup iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and update them, as well as to synchronize them with the content of the computer.

You can also use iCloud for Windows to access content in the cloud like photos, contacts, calendars, files and much more from all devices.





To navigate through iTunes, just use the navigation bar buttons at the top of the window and using the pop-up menu in the upper left corner you can change the type of contentsuch as Music, Movies, TV Shows, Podcasts, or Audiobooks