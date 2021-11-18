Pharma It is one of the areas with the greatest potential in the market and from this perspective an element to take into account in it is the one that has to do with the way in which it has been possible to define aspects that transcend the course of a business as specific as each one of those developed around medicine and health services.

In all of them, the ability to understand the area where they compete and take on challenges that arise day by day, so it is necessary to update to know the experience of specialists in how to approach the issues that are presented in pharma.

Within this Diploma you will understand the current demand in the pharma industry and you will find elements that will help you measure the value of the consumer and specify objectives such as:

Critical view of who the Mexican pharma consumer is.

Learn to generate key ideas in a very good dynamic strategic planning.

Develop possibilities of moving products at the point of sale.

Create communities around a product.

Understand marketing trends.

Agenda to understand the challenges in pharma



Module 1: Conquering the new consumer

Within this complete module you will learn the new health habits that have been generated after the health contingency, you will understand the profile of the consumer and you will address the experience that can be built from the trends that are being formed.

Module 2: Strategic planning in the pharmaceutical industry

Measuring results, consolidating brands and building good strategies is part of what you will learn in this module.

Module 3: Marketing at Point of Sale

Retail in pharma explained in all the modalities in which it is offered in the market.

Module 4: Digital Marketing in Health

The best digital resources, explained so that you can implement them in your sales strategy.

Module 5: Social media in the pharmaceutical industry

Build the best communication strategy thinking about digital media without critics nowadays.

