Everything changes! in the new trailer for What If ...?

With the vigilance and non-intervention of Uatu the Watcher, everything changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the latest trailer for the animated series What If…?

One of the most anticipated animated series of 2021 is What If…? production by Marvel Studios that will reach digital platforms, where we are asked what would happen if everything changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios presented a new preview of the Animated series What If, where the possibility that everything changes with a single question arises.

What If…? It features alternate stories like what would have happened if Peggy Carter had been Captain Britain, or T’Challa becoming Star Lord.

You can also read: Uatu The Watcher is featured in a new poster for What If…?

The inspiration for this animated series comes from the What If…? Comics, which were published since the 1970s, where alternate scenarios to stories we know were presented.

In its English version, the series will feature the voices of actors and actresses who have participated in Marvel Studios productions, such as Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chadwick Boseman, Michael Rooker and several others.

In fact, What If…? It is the last work in the life of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played T’Challa, who died of cancer last August.

The stories will be narrated by Uatu, The Watcher, who watches what happens in the Marvel Universe, without intervening.

What If…? It will hit the screens of the Disney + platform on August 11, 2021, and its episodes will premiere every Wednesday on digital platforms.

Do not miss: What If… ?: look at the images of the MCU animated series

Source: Marvel

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, the event that every good fan should have in their collection

The fate of the entire Marvel Universe hangs in the balance as the mightiest heroes on earth face their greatest challenge! Gathered across the cosmos by the incredibly powerful Beyonder, the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are faced with their most deadly foes on a mysterious planet known as Battleword.

The promise to the winner is the maximum reward. But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies collide, there is one among them who is unwilling to settle for something less than godliness. Can the combined strength of the heroes prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe?

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico have for you Marvel Deluxe – Marvel Super Heroes: Secret Wars, the story that marked a before and after in the history of comics

Also being read:

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction