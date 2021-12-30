Xbox Game Studios is full of talented teams, which in the coming years will delight us with incredible works. Among the 24 internal studies that Microsoft has, one of them could be suffering with the development of a game that we all know and that would supposedly arrive throughout 2022. As many of you may have already guessed, this time we are talking about RARE , developer behind very important titles such as Sea of ​​Thieves or Banjo Kazooie, and who is now working on Everwild.

Although, Everwild is the new IP of RARE, which we got a last look at during the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020, through a trailer called ‘Eternals’. From that moment until now, all that has been known has been bad news, as the team has run into problems in development, various members have left RARE, and it has even been rumored that Everwild would have rebooted. After all these bad misfortunes, now the well-known and reliable Jeff grubb, has confirmed that Everwild’s development would be a complete disaster.

Everwild is a complete disaster. Rare tries to speak diplomatically about it when they are in public in various ways. People hear about a creative director leaving, rebooting, and that is overkill. It is not an exaggeration. Rare has rebooted Everwild because it doesn’t know exactly what status it is in yet. In terms of what they hope it is, they are still trying to figure it out. And development is a disaster.

If all these rumors turn out to be true, we only hope that RARE can end up finding the perfect path, so that, at some point, we can enjoy the beauty of Everwild.