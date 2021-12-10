Youtube announced today its new year-end event, the Escape2021. This will be a live event accompanied by musicians and content creators who were trending on the platform during 2021. The YouTube Escape2021 aims to take us through the best and most memorable moments of Youtube in an interactive event that will last 24 hours.

What did YouTube prepare us for the Escape2021?

The event will have 3 chapters and each of them will be completely unique. You can connect and interact in just one chapter or play during the day in the 3 different chapters. At transmission link, YouTube recommends us not to miss the final chapter of the Escape2021 because he has us a surprise live.

In accordance with The Verge, the objective of Escape2021 is to free Lofi girl from the confines of your bedroom and your studies. YouTube invites us to close the year with challenges and interactive experiences.

The hours of the chapters are as follows:

Chapter 1: December 16, 12:00 am

Chapter 2: December 16, 12:00 pm

Chapter 3: December 16, 07:00 pm

YouTube Escape2021

Youtube will be broadcasting the Escape2021 in 8 different languages ​​and you can find the different leagues in the description of the same broadcast.

Will it replace the Rewind?

Lauren Verrusio, spokesperson for Youtube, commented that Escape2021 It’s not meant to replace the Rewind, but it offers a new way to celebrate the year’s biggest trends. More than just a video recalling the trends on this year’s platform, this will be an online experience with trivia, trend-based challenges, and real-time experiences.

This is not the first time Youtube try to interact with users. In April, millions of BTS fans watched a video of melting butter as they prepared for the release of their new single “Butter.” The video reached more than 13.3 million views.

The Escape2021 will feature performances by BTS, Doja Cat, and Mark Rober, among others.