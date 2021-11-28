Released just 3 weeks ago on Netflix, Arcane, the spin-off series of League of Legends It has quickly become a success for the streaming giant, and this is no surprise, since League of Legends is well loved among fans, not only for its competitive aspect, but for its rich lore, so broad that supposes successes like his most recent series.

And it is that the universe of Arcane and hence, League of Legends, is full of iconic characters such as Vi, Powder, Vander and Caitlyn, which makes it very difficult for artists to choose which character they want to play through the cosplay.

Nevertheless, Eryn has gotten into the skin of Jinx quite easily, while taking on the role of “La Bala Perdida”, a very interesting character from League of Legends and Arcane, which has been brought to the real world by the beautiful cosplayer.

Eryn, also known as Ithileryn on Twitter and Instagram, is a professional cosplayer, originally from Texas, United States. If you take a tour of Eryn’s social networks, you will see that this is not the first cosplay from the experienced artist.

Having played characters like Velma from Scooby-Doo, Wednesday from the Addams Family, and Tifa from Final Fantasy, she is an expert when it comes to creating characters. cosplay most emblematic.

On this occasion, the beautiful Eryn gets into the shoes of Jinx, which is an original character from League of Legends, but which has recently gained fame thanks to the Netflix series, Arcane. Known for her wild and impulsive ways, Jinx loves to wreak havoc regardless of the consequences, as well as carrying her mark of pandemonium wherever she goes. With Jinx’s bright blue hair and fantastic style, Eryn hits the spot with this cosplay Arcane in more ways than one.