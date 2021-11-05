Like every week, the Eic Games Store offers a game from its library completely free and this time the privilege has fallen to Aven Colony, a more than interesting strategy, simulation and resource management game where you will have to build a space colony On an unexplored planet It is now available to download completely free of charge.

Aven Colony will be free on the Epic Games Store until next November 11, when it will be replaced by another game, or content in this case. It will be the Epic Pack from season 4 of the Rogue Company who will take over this game next week. It doesn’t matter too much either, as once the free games are downloaded, they’ll stay in your library forever. It will only be necessary to log in with your usual account, go to game tab on the Epic Games Store and click on download.

Build a new home for humanity in Aven Colony. Discover Aven Prime, an alien planet with deserts, tundras and wetlands light years from Earth. Transform your colonies into gigantic and prosperous cities as you face the challenges of settling in a new world. “

Developed by Mothership Entertainment and published by Team17, this 2017 game bases its playable experience on colonizing an alien planet, creating a new home in one of several dangerous biomes. It won’t be easy, because there will be alien life forms, like giant sandworms or killer mushroom pests. The objective is to create an advanced colony, make it survive by managing all systems and levels of society, discover the past of Aven Prime and not die trying.

Aven Colony is available for free on the Epic Games Store from November 3 to November 11, do not miss it.