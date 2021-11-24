Epic Games plans to continue expanding its ranks by acquiring more studios tasked with developing video games. Months ago it was Mediatonic’s turn and on this occasion it has communicated that has purchased Harmonix.

The latter has been in charge of revealing the news through its website in which it ensures that it is a wonderful day for the entire team. For the past 26 years he has dedicated himself to develop all kinds of music video games, especially from the Guitar Hero and Rock Band sagas along with titles like Dance Central and Fuser.

Thanks to this union, Harmonix has communicated that it will continue with the same purpose of provide new experiences with musical games, which is practically what he has always dedicated himself to. Even so, this news will not affect any of your existing games or your servers, so they will all remain the same, including those available on Steam.

What Harmonix has been able to anticipate is that in the future it will work together with Epic Games to create more music video games and news related to Fortnite. Of course, for the moment he has not gotten wet about it, although Alex Rigopulos, co-founder and head of the company, wanted to show his enthusiasm for this situation: