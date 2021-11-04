Add an extraordinary appliance to triumph among your guests.

Our kitchens, especially for those who you love gastronomy, they are almost an extension of our favorite cardinal sin, gluttony, and should have all those appliances and utensils that facilitate the preparation of exquisite dishes for the joy of our friends and family. On this occasion, we believe we were right by showing you the best griddles for grillingwhere you can cook meat, fish or vegetables with a different touch than usual. If you want to know Our selection, the following paragraphs are perfect for you.

Tefal Thermospot CB540812 grill plate

One of the French companies who have opted the most for the introduction of the small appliance in our country, Tefal, shows us a Cooking plate with a power of 2,000W and a plain design, to be able to cook food in a faster and more precise way. This product has a function of rapid preheat, the technology Thermospot, where the indicator turns solid red to indicate that we can start cooking, and uses a non-stick coating to avoid damaging both the appliance and the food itself. In addition, it includes a cable connection to the power supply 1.2 meters, which can be stored under the plate itself.

Grilling griddle Jata GR600AM

This company, originally from the Basque town of Eibar, offers us a multitude of useful appliances in our day to day life and it is in this case, with the grill plate that we show you below, where we find a product with a rustic and elegant character and with a power of 2,500W. its special resistance ensures that the heat is perfectly distributed over the entire surface of the iron, while the granite coating provides great hardness and scratch resistance. This iron can be transport perfectly up to the table, since it has handles that do not acquire the main heat. Finally, the system Super diet helps sauces and fats remain deposited on a tray, to eat healthier.

Bestron griddle

This grill plate, from the company Bestron, offers us a truly Awesome, at least in terms of their dimensions panoramic, since we are talking about an article of more than 90 centimeters long. The surface is of high quality and features non-stick coating, perfect for cooking with hardly any added fat. The removable temperature regulator allows modifying the heat that reaches the food, has a tray to collect the excess fat and, in addition, it is easy to clean, due to its non-grooved surface.

Princess 102325 Table Chef XXL Griddle

The company Princess, with the passage of time, has positioned itself in the Spanish market as one of the longest-running companies in the world of small household appliances and this product is a clear example of this. On this occasion, we invite you to know a grill plate, which has a power of 2,500W, a cooking surface of 60 centimeters long, 36 centimeters wide and 4 millimeters thick, in addition to including non-stick coating. Add a removable thermostat and a cable power supply 1.5 meter, with the extra point of being easy to clean, even when hot.

Grilling griddle Jata GR555A

We return to the Spanish company, Jata, and we show you one of its most interesting grilling plates, since we are facing a product that uses the so-called magic resistance, shaped like the letter eme, and that manages to distribute the heat equally over the entire surface of the plate. The Stonite non-stick coating will prevent food from sticking and is also free from PFOA and PTFE, with which you will contribute to conserving the environment. Like the handles remain cold, you can take it with ease to the table. It also includes the feature Super diet, to tilt the iron and remove unwanted fat, and features a power from 2,500W.

Taurus Steakmax 2200 Griddle

We finish this list of recommendations with a product from the Taurus company, also one of the classics of kitchens, and which presents us with a roasting griddle with a temperature regulator, a removable cable and handles that stay cool. Its non-stick coating will allow you to cook with hardly any added fat and its tray will allow you to collect excess fat from the food you have cooked. In addition, this grill plate is completely free of PTFE and PFOA, so you will also take care of the environment.

