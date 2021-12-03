ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042

Gaming laptop cheap ASUS with screen Full HD at 144 Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card. With this, we have a very well balanced laptop, and that will be worth us to play some AAA games in the middle, and at the top, those of esports. Its price is 749 euros.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 TUF516PM-HN135

Going up some of the range we find this lightweight portable from ASUS. In exchange for being light, the graphics card that it equips is very limited in power. However, it is a perfect balance between a gaming computer and a light computer, since there are other models that, due to this weight, do not reach its power. It weighs 2.3 kg, and has a 15.6-inch 144 Hz Full HD screen, Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and 6 GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. Its price is 1,199 euros.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA-HP043T

Light computer from ASUS with 13.3-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. Its weight is only 1.3 kg, so it is ideal to carry it anywhere. Its price is 1,199 euros.