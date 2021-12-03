Amazon has dropped some very cool feature laptops this week, where most of the discounts are found at laptops ASUS brand. Among the cheap models we have gaming, flexible and light, adapting to everything we are looking for in a computer.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042
Gaming laptop cheap ASUS with screen Full HD at 144 Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card. With this, we have a very well balanced laptop, and that will be worth us to play some AAA games in the middle, and at the top, those of esports. Its price is 749 euros.
ASUS TUF Dash F15 TUF516PM-HN135
Going up some of the range we find this lightweight portable from ASUS. In exchange for being light, the graphics card that it equips is very limited in power. However, it is a perfect balance between a gaming computer and a light computer, since there are other models that, due to this weight, do not reach its power. It weighs 2.3 kg, and has a 15.6-inch 144 Hz Full HD screen, Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and 6 GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. Its price is 1,199 euros.
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA-HP043T
Light computer from ASUS with 13.3-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. Its weight is only 1.3 kg, so it is ideal to carry it anywhere. Its price is 1,199 euros.
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413JA-EB593
Another lightweight PC from ASUS, but more affordable than the previous model. It weighs 1.4 kg, and has a 14-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD. Its price is 799 euros.
Dell Inspiron 1335 5515 15.6 Inch Laptop
Beyond ASUS laptops, we find this Dell model on sale, also being the only one with an AMD processor. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It also has Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Its price is 799 euros.
CHUWI GemiBook Pro 14
If we want to save, we can always go for a Chinese laptop. It weighs 1.5 kg, and has a 2160 x 1440 pixel screen, Intel Celeron J4125 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and accepts SSD up to 1 TB. Its price is 379 euros applying the coupon of 30 euros.
TECLAST F15 PLUS
Finally, we have another lightweight chinese laptop by TECLAST. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD. Its price is 339.99 euros applying the coupon of 90 euros.
Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.