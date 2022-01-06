A ring of light can become an indispensable tool to improve the quality of your TikToks and other content on social networks.

Social media content has become a particular medium for millions of people around the world to entertain themselves by viewing their content. According to the Digital 2021 study conducted by We Are Social and Hootsuite, currently 53 percent of the world’s population is already present on social networks, which spend around 2 hours and 27 minutes connected daily (depending on the country of its users).

Although at present there are endless social networks where millions of people are connected, there are some that have managed to predominate over others, due to the functions they have, as well as the offer and variety of content that they can present in their spaces, between them, TikTok, which has achieved considerable growth.

In accordance with Statista In its graph on social networks with the largest number of active users worldwide, we can see that Facebook is proclaimed as the maximum social network with 2,740 million users worldwide, later Youtube with 2,291 million, WhatsApp in third with 2,000 million, Instagram with 1,221 million, and TikTok with 689 million users.

These platforms have managed to be part of digital history thanks to the fact that millions of people can access hours of entertainment for free, where the same community has made its exponential growth possible with the creation of content, which you can create yourself without it. need to have team professional.

Today we can find an infinity of content visual on social media, Specially in TikTok, so we could find ourselves in difficulty if we want to stand out above the other creators on the platform.

Brands have a good positioning chance if they choose to integrate the use of TikTok within their strategies from content, since its friendly algorithm allows a video to reach millions of people easily, without the need for us to have millions of followers. Whether for work or personal purposes, if we want to have a good account of TikTok we must take regarding some factors to consider, among them, a good lighting, which you can easily access thanks to some brands.

Misik is a brand with various technological products that can allow you a better browsing experience on this platform, since it has a wide catalog that contains high-quality speakers and headphones to enjoy the videos of said platform, in addition to that you can find some other products that will help you in the creation of TikToks, like your ring of light.

The ring of light that Misik It has for you, it has an adjustable tripod between 45 and 160 cm with a Gooseneck to adjust the cell phone, 3 light tones, 10 intensity levels and with an adjustable support to use with any cell phone, which will allow you to make better videos to share with your friends, or even to take a photograph to promote your products.

With abgood lighting for your videos, you will be able to stand out in terms of quality over the rest of the competition in social networks.