Endometriosis is a disease that occurs in the female human body where tissues similar to those that grow in the uterus begin to reproduce outside the uterus, directly affecting the productive and sexual life of women. These tissues can be small or large and can grow without problem in any part of the abdomen, causing the incorrect development of the process to cause symptoms of pain and even bleeding.

This alteration in the body can occur at any time, is unpredictable and can generate small implants that never change in size or mutate over the years, developing throughout the abdomen and even in the pelvis, which would generate inflammation that can cause malfunction of some other organ.

Common symptoms for people suffering from endometriosis:

One of the most common symptoms is pain at the time of having the menstrual period, this presents as burning or discomfort and is caused by the formation of prostaglandins, that is, by the growth of fatty acid substances that make the pain go away. step up. There is also the pain when having sexual intercourse, since vaginal penetration can cause pressure on the affected area, causing discomfort and discomfort when carrying out the act of consummation. In addition, these types of diseases can also affect the ovaries and ligaments. Finally, there are reproductive problems, since unfortunately the growth of these tissues can undoubtedly cause sterility and infertility in women who suffer from it, this is mainly due to the fact that the inflammation in the abdomen completely prevents the union between the ovum and the sperm. In addition, there is an unusual secretion that prevents fertilization of the ovum in a normal way. Women who suffer from endometriosis have a higher percentage in the probability of suffering abortions, so it is common for patients to be involved in more than one loss due to this disease

How is endometriosis diagnosed?

Normally people who visit their trusted gynecologist are due to discomfort in the abdomen, pain when having sex or questions related to fertility or the loss of fetuses. To determine if it is not another different disease, the health professional should perform an ultrasound, where initially he checks if there is an image of an ovarian cyst or some other atypical pattern.

After this, the doctor must perform blood tests to determine that there are no increases in endometriosis markers and later and depending on the results obtained in the last two examinations, a laparoscopy must be done, which is a procedure where the doctor inserts a thin tube to be able to check the abdomen and pelvis and thus determine if it is an endometriosis or not.

If positive for the disease, surgical techniques can be performed where the additional tissues will be removed or in case of already having an invasion of endometriosis outside the uterus, a hysterectomy would be done, where the uterus and possibly the ovaries would be removed.