On December 24, the new animated film from Walt Disney animation Studios premiered on Disney +, Charm, a film that tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wonderful and charming place called Charm.

The magic of Charm has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal, every child except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Charm is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, could be the last hope of her exceptional family.

Released on November 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana), Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner, and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director of Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (screenwriter for The death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are the scriptwriters of the film.

