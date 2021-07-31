The demand from Scarlett Johansson to Disney could cause another big-name actress to follow suit. Matt Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and a trusted film industry source stated that Emma Stone is considering taking legal action against Disney (via Screen rant). The reason, as you probably already intuited, has to do with the premiere of Cruella on Disney Plus.

Emma Stone’s situation, apparently, is very similar to Scarlett Johansson’s. An important part of his salary depended on the success of Cruella on the big screen; however, the fact that it was also offered through the Disney Plus Premier Access program diminished the possibility of obtaining more income. In Johansson’s case, your lawsuit indicates that Disney did not renegotiate its contract to adapt it to the new premiere strategy of Black widow, thus breaking with a previous promise.

“It is said that Emma Stone, the star of Cruel, is analyzing its options “, revealed Belloni. He also considers that Emily blunt, protagonist of Jungle cruiseYou could also join the crusade against Disney. The foregoing, however, is mere speculation by the journalist, since with Blunt some parameters are also met that would give rise to a lawsuit. Remember that Jungle cruise, like Black widow Y Cruella, was released simultaneously in theaters and Disney Plus.

Cruella

Another point to highlight from the Belloni report is that Scarlett Johansson would have the support of a large number of actors, including Emma Stone’s. This could be key during the legal battle with Disney, at least on the media issue. In addition, the company’s response to the lawsuit only led to more people turning against Disney. The controversial statement hinted that Johansson was indifferent to the tragedy that caused the pandemic.

“They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms Johansson from being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic to making her look like someone they and I know she isn’t. The company included her salary in its press release in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and entrepreneur, as if that is something she should be ashamed of, “stated the legal representative. Will Emma Stone sue? we will know soon.