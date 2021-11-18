The parent company of THQ Nordic, Deep silver, Saber Interactive or, one of his great acquisitions, Gearbox continues to collect studies to expand its market. Among your plans, Embrace Group is preparing to acquire 37 studios over the next 12 months.

As revealed in the second interim report for fiscal year 2021-22, the number of studios that will join the brand will increase. In addition, this same year they have already managed to acquire 4 new studies: Appeal Studios, Kaiko, Massive Miniteam and Frame Break. Although these companies are not exclusively responsible for developing new titles. Kaiko, for example, collaborates on technical aspects of some THQ Nordic games. Appeal Studios, on the other hand, does work on a new game, although nothing is known about it. In addition, Frame Break is also cooperating on a new PC IP and console. Nevertheless, the only one that is not active is Massive Miniteam, which does not have any project in hand.

The Swedes claim in the report that “in the last 12 months, we have made 37 acquisitions and we expect to carry out a similar amount of transactions in the next 12 months ”. “We currently have a wide range of active dialogues and processes, including a good number of signed exclusive term sheets “. Thus continuing the expansion by Embracer Group, although it would only be necessary to make the statement official which companies would be part of the brand.

Thus, the list of studios that make up the company is extensive: 3D Realms, Aspyr Media, CrazyLabs, Demiurge Studios, DigixArt, Easy Trigger, Force Field, Fractured Byte, Flying Wild Hog, Gearbox Entertainment, Ghost Ship Games, Grimfrost, Slipgate Ironworks , Zen Studios and more.

Thus, thanks to the purpose of having consummated conversations with more than 150 companies, it is paying off. A few months ago, the CEO Lars Wingefors confirmed that ‘large companies could form additional operations and they would have a significant impact on the whole group ”, being this an advance for the development of their video games.