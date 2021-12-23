Embracer Group acquired Dark Horse with the aim of expanding its transmedia capabilities. Hellboy games coming?

The wallet of Embracer Group it seems to have no bottom. After acquiring studies such as 3D Realms (Duke Nukem 3D) or Gearbox Software (Borderlands), the company appropriated Dark Horse.

Embracer acquires Dark Horse, a company known for its video game adaptations to comics

Through a statement, Embracer stated that the acquisition of Dark horse It will allow them to expand their transmedia capacity with the publication of comics, television series and movies. Dark horse It has more than 300 IPs, and although it is known for its comics, it also presented several original projects such as the animated series of the nineties The Mask Y The Umbrella Academy in Netflix.

As for comics, Dark horse owns Sin City from Frank miller Y Hellboy among the best known, but it is also the company that has affiliated with video game publishers on multiple occasions to launch transmedia adaptations, such as the comics of God of war, Assassin’s creed, tomb Raider, Overwatch Y The witcher, among others. With purchase by Embracer Group, DH will have the franchise rights as Borderlands, Darksiders, Saints Row Y Duke nukem to expand the stories in literary formats, series or movies.

On the other hand, the company had in the past revealed its interest in getting involved in the video game industry with the association of external or its own studios. It is unclear whether the affiliation with Embracer Group influence this decision, although the odds of seeing an adaptation of Hellboy now they are much higher than before.

Embracer Group is one of the companies that made the most acquisitions in recent years, together with Tencent. Owns THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Koch Media, DECA Games, Gearbox, 3D Realms and many other video game studios. By 2020, they confirmed that they have at least 118 games on the way, a number that could have ballooned since then and that puts everyone involved in its sights in the coming year.

