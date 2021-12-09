ElonFlokilnu again repeats as the winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 500% profit

The ElonFlokilnu (EFloki) token is again the winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the leading price index in the Coinmarketcap market, with gains greater than 500% in the last hours.

For the second consecutive day, the EFloki token has managed to remain in the token of the ranking of the “Top Winners” of the day with more than 500 percent increase in its price.

The token is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, and becomes part of the extensive offer of meme coin tokens that currently exists in the crypto market.

As we pointed out yesterday, the token belongs to a platform that claims to be empowered by the Italian meme-coin-loving community.

Andromeda: The loser of the day

On the other hand, the token that is based on secure chain exchange, with BSC, BTC, USDT, ETH pairs, where one smart chain token can be exchanged for another; Andromeda (M31) is today’s big loser.

According to data released by Coinmarketcap, its price dropped to trade a -99.88% in the last 24 hours, being in position 3,225 of the ranking in the market.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

Keep reading: