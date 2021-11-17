Elon Musk’s plans to reach Mars are getting closer and closer and now, with the sale of his last house, it seems that his ambition is more serious.

For some time now, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has mentioned that he wants to send a crew of humans to Mars.

Elon Musk has a very clear goal in mind, to get to Mars, which is why he put his last remaining house up for sale and now he has a buyer.

Just a few days ago, a buyer came out for the house that Elon Musk acquired, in 2017, for the figure of 23.3 million dollars. Currently, it is listed between 31 and 35 million dollars.

At the moment, according to reports The New York Post, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has accepted a first purchase proposal, but they still have to meet some important requirements for the tycoon. So Musk could back down.

The house was put up for sale since last July, a mansion that has 1,486 square meters and 10 bedrooms, but, until now, there has not been an offer that Musk has decided to accept without any qualms, and that is, anyone who wants to buy it you must deal directly with him.

Now, Musk’s intention is to get to Mars, which is why, since last year, he put several of his material goods up for sale, since they “distracted him too much from higher goals, such as dedicating himself to Mars and Earth.”

In that sense, in the middle of this year, through his Twitter account, the tycoon announced that he had already sold several real estate with the exception of a house.

And it is that, for Musk, it is not just any home, because, to sell it, it has to be for “a large family that is going to live there. It is a special place ”.

According to what has been published in The New York Post, Elon Musk has sold, so far, about 100 million dollars in real estate assets, being, at present, the richest man on the planet with an equity valued at 285,000 million dollars, this according to Forbes.

Elon Musk Vs. Jeff Bezos

Only below him is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, with a wealth of 200,000 million dollars, becoming the second richest man in the world, so he has started a media war with the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

Recall that a few days ago it was announced that Bezos acquired a mansion in Hawaii, which he bought for a price of 78 million dollars, a fact that caused a significant annoyance to the locals, then, with this acquisition and being the founder of Amazon, real estate prices in the region skyrocketed.

Now, his rival, Elon Musk, having reached the Moon, has in mind the so-called “red planet”, Mars, one of his greatest ambitions.

Musk’s plans, more than a joke, are something very serious. What he intends is to take a crew of humans to Mars at some point in this decade, and there is even talk that it could happen by 2026.

For some specialists and scientists this is something that has no place, since the planet does not present the necessary conditions for human beings to step on the “red planet”.

In the event that he finally decides to sell his last remaining house, Elon Musk’s plans and / or ambitions could enter a field of the possible, despite the fact that the situation is not going to be optimal for the crew. you expect to send.

