The always controversial Elon musk, who, in addition to being CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is the richest man in the world, has been named Person of the year by Time magazine, for this 2021.

“With a flick of your finger, the stock market skyrockets or blacks out”says the magazine in its profile dedicated to Musk, where his peculiar activity on social networks is mentioned, where many of his publications end up becoming vital and many others involve him in controversy.

Time explains that the appointment decision is due to the fact that It is a benchmark in technology, who has an important presence in various fields of innovation. In addition, according to the magazine, the title means that he is the person who “most affected the news or our lives, for better or for worse.”

“For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the era of technology titans, For driving the most daring and disruptive transformations in society, Elon Musk is Time’s 2021 Person of the Year“Said the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal.

And it is that this year, Tesla, Musk’s electric car company, became the most valuable carmaker in the worldas its value soared to more than a trillion this year. Tesla produces hundreds of thousands of cars each year and has managed to avoid supply chain problems better than many of its rivals, while driving many consumers to switch to electric cars.

On the other hand, SpaceX, his rocket company, made the first trips into space with an all-civilian crew. And that’s not all, Musk also leads the brain chip infrastructure company, Neuralink; the excavation and infrastructure company, The Boring Company; and the company specialized in solar energy, SolarCity, which is a subsidiary of Tesla.

In addition to Musk’s appointment, this year, Time magazine also named teen pop singer Olivia Rodrigo “Artist of the Year,” American gymnast Simone Biles “Athlete of the Year,” and vaccine development scientists were named “Heroes of the Year.”.