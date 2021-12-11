It seems that the influencer career is “seducing” the founder and president of SpaceX, Elon Musk, because, on Twitter, he mentioned that he was thinking about becoming a social media personality.

Beyond formalities, much of the work for which the CEO of Tesla is also recognized is to be something similar to an influencer, since his participation in social networks accounts for this.

Musk’s personality has given for this, being a great administrator of his own platforms to interact with his followers, whether in really serious matters or to “mock” or troll other contemporaries like Jeff Bezos.

In that sense, it is through Twitter where, apparently, he has a better relationship with his followers, since, from time to time, he consults them on some issues.

Now, as part of his way of addressing his audience, the South African magnate, nationalized Canadian and American, wrote the following on his official Twitter account, @elonmusk:

“I’m thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer, wdyt,” Musk posted yesterday, launching the question to his more than 65 million followers on said social network.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Musk is known to have displayed a somewhat irreverent personality on social media, which is why it’s not really clear if this was a joke or if he is actually considering becoming an influencer – apparently, it would do quite well.

Last November, he did something similar with his audience; Through Twitter, he asked if he should sell 10 percent of Tesla shares, to which users responded affirmatively.

Some time later, papers with a value of almost 12,000 million dollars were detached. So if we take this as an example, the South African is probably serious.

Does Elon Musk see himself with many years at Tesla?

A few weeks ago, during a conference call, he revealed that, in reality, he would like to be the head of a company like Tesla for “several more years.”

“It would be nice to have a little more free time instead of working day and night, from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep seven days a week. Quite intense, “he said on that occasion.

Now, with the launch of your question about whether or not you should leave your profession and become an influencer, it is doubtful what would happen if you did.

In itself, it does not sound so crazy, because, today, being an influencer is one of the activities that have gained the most popularity among users.

