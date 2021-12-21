Elektra already accepts payments with bitcoin in its online store

Elektra Group, the Mexican chain of retail stores, owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, you already accept the cryptocurrency bitcoin as a form of payment in your online store, making it the first retail in Mexico to take this step.

This was confirmed by Salinas Pliego himself on Thursday night, through a post on his Twitter account, where he wrote: “The rumors are true, @ElektraMx is the 1st (retail) store in Mexico that allows you to buy with #Bitcoin”.

Also, in order to incentivize buyers to start using the new payment method, Elektra offers an additional 20% discount when paying using bitcoin; This promotion will be valid until December 31 of this year, nationwide, and applies to minimum purchases of the equivalent of 5,000 pesos in bitcoin.

When making a purchase greater than 5,000 pesos, the drop-down menu shows the available payment methods, where bitcoin appears as a new option. To acquire something with the cryptocurrency, it is necessary to have an account in BitPay, the platform for processing payments through bitcoin.

For some time, Salinas Pliego has shown his sympathy for cryptocurrencies; In September, for example, he announced what is now a reality, by sharing a tweet by cryptocurrency analyst Alex Gladstein, accompanied by the text: “We will have it very soon in our Elektra store network,” in reference to payment with bitcoin.