Electric chargers, this is how you will find them on the sidewalk

Can you imagine having an electric car and that you could charge it in any public parking lot? Here is this curious solution in loader format. </p><div>

The expansion of the electric car is a reality. As the months go by, the development of a technology that had barely been supported just a decade ago seems more evident. Various are the reasons for this growth, but the truth is that there are still a whole series of limitations. Among them, it is worth highlighting the provision of a deficient charging network.

This, in certain circumstances, should not be the problem. In Europe, on the other hand, cities have a higher concentration of people than other areas, such as the United States. This makes it is much more difficult to access a conventional plug to charge the electric car. This, of course, makes it difficult to standardize battery-powered cars.

The charging stations will have an increase in demand in the coming years

Be that as it may, is there a solution to this? To find an answer to this, it should be noted how there are already several solutions purulating. The one with the greatest defense is the presence of Supercharger type chargers. But nevertheless, this is a great cost for the user and for the company. Therefore, the installation of lower power charging points is relatively cheaper.

Now, how to install them? Taking into account the power limitation, it is presumed that the vehicle will spend an hour or two plugged in. Where does he stand for so long? In a parking lot on the street. Thus, Trojan Energy company has devised a curious solution that may have a great development over the next few years. In the images you can see better.

It is, nothing more and nothing less, than loading stations that arise directly from the subsoil. Let’s see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of this technology, why it is a differential bet to explain a proposal without competition and, of course, what is the probability of expansion of a solution with these qualities.

Charging stations available just by parking nearby

Vehicle owners who they lack private parking they have no choice to take advantage of the public space to park them. Faced with this situation, it is unlikely that said user will choose to purchase a car that moves solely thanks to its electrical component. What if this problem is solved by adding this type of chargers? He would surely think about it.

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, We are faced with a proposal that stands out, mainly, for the provision of a revolutionary retractable technology. For the moment, a total of 15 units have been installed, but expansion plans are expected to be very optimistic about it.

A total of 150 cargo units will be installed before the end of the year

The first estimates suggest that by the end of the year there may be available for the public up to a total of 150 units. Now, how does it work? The user in question appears to have a particular key. Thanks to it, the system that keeps the charger anchored to the ground can be unlocked. Carrying out this operation allows its passage easily.

Power Networks is the operator of the electrical network that allows the supply of current between the charger and the car. The power level is unknown, but certainly does not reach the technology developed by Tesla and that applies in its famous network of Supercharger stations. Still, this is a good way to democratize the electric car in the future.

A proposal designed, above all, for cities with high concentration

This type of proposal would not make sense in geographic areas where the majority of the population lives in houses of one, 2 or 3 stories. This type of infrastructure is designed mainly to population concentrated in residential buildings or blocks multi-storey. Only under this premise, a proposal of these characteristics can make sense.

The London borough of Brent will be the first to witness the operation of this curious technology. Over the next few months a feasibility study will be carried out in order to understand what your demand is, what is the tariff price that can be competitive and, of course, to what extent we are faced with a proposal that stands out for its differentiation.

And you, do you think it is one of the many solutions that must be carried out in the industry over the next few months? Acquiring an electric car implies a change in habit when using the vehicleTherefore, incorporating these solutions can help the demand for these cars increase in the coming months.