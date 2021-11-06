Elden Ring will have several graphics options on PS5 and Series X

Yesterday we had an extensive look at the gameplay from Elden Ring, the new and anticipated action RPG of FromSoftware. Additionally, pre-sales for the title were opened in different digital and physical stores, thus revealing that Elden ring will include different graphic modes in PS5 and Series X.

According to the collector’s edition page at GameStop, the players of this title will be able to choose between two different graphic modes. As has happened with almost all new generation games, Elden ring It will offer its players a mode that favors frames per second, and another that will allow you to enjoy the title in 4K but with less FPS.

In the previously mentioned video, the game was running on a PC at 60 frames per second, so it’s easy to assume we’ll see this same performance on next-gen consoles.

Elden ring will debut on February 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Editor’s note: Honestly, these types of games are best played at 60 frames simply for the precision required and more when FromSoftware it usually punishes the mistakes of the players. Although sure, it sure looks amazing in native 4K resolution.

Via: GameStop