From Software will delight us with its new work in just a few months, and the last week has been full of new information related to Elden Ring, specifically since the Japanese company shared a gameplay of more than 15 minutes, in which we were able to see several of the characteristics that we will find in the title.

Today we had information related to technical aspects of the game, such as the size of the game on Xbox, which will be approximately 50 GB. However, we have now been able to have more details, since it has been confirmed that Elden Ring will have Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X.

Elden Ring will feature Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X and its resolution is confirmed

It has been Bandai Namco itself that has confirmed that Elden Ring will feature Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X, through a publication on its official page. However, it has not been the only thing that the Japanese publisher has confirmed, since it has also detailed what the resolution of the title will be on the different platforms.

Speaking of Xbox consoles, Xbox One will have a version that will reach up to 900p at 30 fps, while the Xbox One X will reach 4K 30fps, with support for HDR. As far as next-gen consoles are concerned, both will have HDR support, but while Xbox Series S will reach 2K 60fps in its performance mode, Xbox Series X will do it at 4K 60fps.

Elden Ring will hit the market on February 25, 2022 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.