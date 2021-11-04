Little by little, From Software has presented an extensive 15-minute gameplay of the expected Elden Ring that will arrive on February 25, 2022.

The new Elden Ring gameplay presents us with the vast world to explore that From Software has prepared for us.

Extensive World Design: The meticulously crafted “Midlands” provide an unprecedented immersion in FromSoftware’s largest game to date. Secrets are hidden in every corner of this vast world that encourages exploration for those who dare to venture off the beaten track.

– Legacy Dungeons – Large multi-level dungeons that evoke classic FromSoftware level design are embedded in the world.

– Tour: Ride like the wind through the Midlands on your spectral steed and even engage in combat on horseback.

– Combat: Players can engage with a variety of basic or advanced combat options in various types of weapons and magical disciplines.

– Multiplayer: Team up with friends and help other Tiznados defeat powerful enemies with cooperative multiplayer.

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Adventure (Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Demon’s Souls) along with “Game of Thrones” creator George RR Martin will arrive on January 21, 2022.

Adventure and danger await any Sooty enough daring to enter The Midlands and attempt to proclaim himself as The Lord of Elden as of February 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC via STEAM.

