Elden Ring presents 20 minutes of gameplay, broken bones, blood and swords

Elden Ring, the next project from From Software and Bandai Namco, debuted 20 minutes of gameplay in a new official video and it looks amazing. Read the details and look at the pictures, below!

At this point the doubts should finally be dispelled – it seems that Elden ring it really comes in handy, because we are seeing it in motion in front of our eyes. Bandai namco released a new video with gameplay directly taken from the game where we can see it in action and anticipate many details. This is the first look we have at the long-awaited game of Hidetaka Miyazaki based on lore de George RR Martin, creator of A Song of Ice and Fire/game of Thrones, since its appearance at the Summer Games Fest.

Elden ring was first announced at E3 2019 during a presentation of Xbox, and after that we had the most dramatic silence. The ability to see From Software (Bloodborne, Dark souls, and the game of the year in 2018, Sekiro) collaborate with George RR Martin He moved more than one so the wait became agonizing. However, here we have glorious gameplay in motion where we see the game in action, and many of the systems that make it up.

Some of the great novelties of Elden Ring is that the map will be much more open than any previous FromSoft game, and so large that we will have to travel vast distances on horseback to reach the different locations. However, the game’s claustrophobic corridors are not going to disappear, and it seems that there will be closed locations to explore. Also, very much like Breath of the Wild, we have the possibility to put points of interest on the map to visit and explore, so it seems that the world has potential for countless secrets.

Elden ring will launch for PS4, PS5, Pc, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S at $ 60 USD and you can pre-order it in the respective digital stores, or in its physical version. In addition, there will be several special physical and digital editions that will include different artbooks, collectibles and more.

The most prominent is the Premium Collector’s Edition available to fans in the US and Canada for US $ 259.99 which includes the physical game disc, the istattoo of Malenia 23 cm, the Miquella Leaf, the rofficial helmet replica Malenia scale 1: 1, the Exclusive SteelBook with the Elden ring, the l40-page hardcover art book, and the bgo digital sound.

Share it with whoever you want