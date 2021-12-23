The government of El Salvador continues to celebrate significant days by buying more Bitcoin (BTC); President Nayib Bukele announced a new purchase of 21 BTC in you.

With a value of around $ 1,036,000 at the time of this writing, El Salvador’s latest investment in BTC is to celebrate the “last day 21 of the year 21 of the 21st century” and commemorate the shortage of Bitcoin, as its supply is limited to 21 million BTC, Bukele said.

The president also realized that El Salvador’s total size is reportedly about 21,041 square kilometers, which, according to Bukele, is not a coincidence, as El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

And today is the last 21st day of the year 21 of the 21st century https://t.co/9BitXCyDVs – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 22, 2021

At the time of purchase, BTC was trading slightly above $ 49,000, according to data from CoinGecko.

The purchase of Bitcoin is becoming a way to celebrate different occasions and to play with dates or significant figures by El Salvador after the government bought its first 200 BTC in early September amid the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7.

On November 26, El Salvador was celebrating Black Friday, buying 100 BTC at about $ 54,000 per BTC, accumulating a total of 1,220 BTC.

The Salvadoran government previously made a massive 420 BTC purchase in October, shortly after Sam Bankman-Fried Fried’s FTX crypto exchange raised $ 420 million from 69 investors.. They both apparently used “420” to refer to cannabis culture jargon for marijuana, as some industry figures hinted at.

FTX just raised $ 420,690,000 in a Series B fundraise. The internet is undefeated. – Pomp (@APompliano) October 21, 2021

