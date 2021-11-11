Many times we consider buying a new television when the one we currently have can still perform the basic functions that we long for. And if in the end we decide to buy it, we can always reuse the old one in another room. In this article we mention eight options to transform our television into a Smart TV and enjoy all the advantages that this entails.

Obviously we will never be able to opt for the most innovative technologies of the moment if we decide to keep our television, but we believe that it is important to assess whether technologies such as higher resolution, opting for an OLED television, higher refresh rates, and others, are important for U.S.

In case our use is limited to television channels, streaming platforms or as a standard multimedia entertainment center, perhaps the purchase of a new television can be postponed and we can consider other alternatives to keep it fresh.

Dongles

One of the best ideas to transform our old television into a Smart TV is through external devices that connect via HDMI such as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Google’s Chromecast, the numerous Android TV Boxes, or even Apple. TV. In addition, if we are also thinking of creating an interconnected multimedia center, we can also make use of local servers on our computer through applications such as Plex, Kodi, etc.

With these devices we can send almost any content wirelessly through mobile devices and install streaming applications and services. Here we list the characteristics of the most popular

Google Chromecast





Undoubtedly the best known and the one that makes many people put their name wrongly to similar devices. With just a Chromecast we can give a great life to our TV, mainly due to its Internet connection, installation of apps, and watching content from streaming services, among many other things.

We currently have it in two models. The original Chromecast relies on mobile devices and more to cast content to the TV, while Chromecast with Google TV has its own interface and remote control to navigate without the need for a phone or tablet.

In addition to the need for a mobile device to play content, the standard Chromecast supports resolution up to 1080p, while the one with Google TV goes up to 4K. You will have to have a television that supports this resolution for it to be worth your purchase.

Chromecast can also be combined with Nest speakers and displays, and the Google TV model also includes the Google Assistant on its remote control. What’s more, with this model it is also possible to control smart devices in the house.

Google Chromecast, Charcoal, Play streaming content

Amazon Fire TV Stick





The technology giant has been launching multiple models of its Fire TV Stick device, and we can currently find up to four of them, which are in stores starting at 30 euros. So that, we can find the Fire TV Stick Lite, the standard Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The main differences lie in the maximum resolution that they can support, the addition of specific controls for television and streaming services on their remote control, their compatibility with Dolby Vision and some audio and video codecs. Nevertheless, all of them include Fire TV OS based on Android, a remote control, and compatibility with a multitude of apps.

Perhaps the main difference at the user level that can affect the experience is its incompatibility with the official HBO app. However, with some tricks we can make it work without problems.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control (includes TV controls), HD streaming device

Set top boxes

Although the previous ones were more or less compact devices, now we enter the field of TV Boxes, which present certain differences, especially in terms of connectivity. They expand the experience, and given their larger size, it is possible to find more powerful devices in terms of specifications.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S





In this case we are talking about the best known, the Xiaomi Mi TV Box S. This device can currently be purchased for about 60 euros in the official Xiaomi store, and offers 4K resolution, Android operating system, an HDMI output, another for USB, and another for audio. Supports multiple formats, and incorporates remote control, very similar to what we can find in Xiaomi televisions.

The experience that we can find at the software level is practically identical to that of Xiaomi televisions, with Patchwall as interface and Google TV. We can install apps and send content like any other similar device.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S – Streaming Player, Black

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro





Another noteworthy top box set is the NVIDIA Shield, being the most powerful on the market today. The main reason for this statement is the integrated CPU, the Tegra X1 chip, even capable of rescaling the resolution of SD content through artificial intelligence.

It supports 4K resolution, has compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and also incorporates an RJ45 port for cable Internet connections. If your intention is also to play some other title, it will also be the best option, since the chip that it integrates is basically the one used by Nintendo Switch. Nor can we forget that includes Android as operating system.

All of these features can be anticipated for the price that NVIDIA Shield is on the market. And is that the device currently exceeds 200 euros.

Nvidia SHIELD TV Pro, Processor with Remote Control, Chrome, Black

Other set top boxes with Android

The world of set top boxes is quite deep, and in the market we can find a multitude of brands that offer devices very similar to the ones we have talked about. In case you want to look for other alternatives, here we leave you with some of the most sought after:

Q PLUS Android 9.0 TV Box

YAGALA Q Plus Android 9.0 TV Box with Mini Backlit Wireless Keyboard, Allwinner H6 Quad-Core 64bit Arm Corter-A53 CPU 4GB RAM 32GB RAM Mali T720 GPU 4K 6K Resolution 2.4GHz WiFi 100M LAN

A5X X88 Pro

Android TV Box 11, 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Android 11.0 Supports 4K 3D H.265, RK3318 Dual-WiFi 2.4g / 5g Smart TV Box with Mini HDMI USB 3.0 Keyboard

Turewell T9

TUREWELL T9 Android 9.0 TV BOX 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM Supports 2.4 / 5.0GHz WiFi BT4.0 RK3318 Quad-Core 4K 3D HD DLNA Smart TV Box

These are just some of the best rated, although the range of opportunities we have in this regard is quite wide. In case of choosing some of these alternative options, you must always be careful with the specifications that they offer us and the reliability of the seller.

Apple tv





The Apple ecosystem also has its own set top box, which is marketed in two versions, the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. The main difference is obvious: the resolution. So that, the former reaches resolutions up to 1080p and the latter offers 4K content.

Their architecture is also different, since they incorporate the A8 and A12 processor respectively. This makes the Apple TV 4K more fluid., either in the interface itself or in games.

Opting for Apple TV comes in handy, especially if we have other Apple products at home, be it iPhone, iPad or Mac. With versions of 32GB and 64GB of storage, both can be found in stores at a price from 159 and 199 euros respectively.

Connect a console





Today video game platforms have changed a lot. Now we have multiple options, and your Internet connection has made it possible to create new forms of entertainment. If we have some of the latest consoles that Sony and Microsoft have been launching these years, we also have a way to enjoy streaming content and other options.

With any of the consoles starting with PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it is possible to access the main streaming content apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO and others. With this, We can also send content to the platform.

The experience in fluidity and interface will vary depending on the platform we choose, since it will be much faster to access Netflix on a PlayStation 5 than on previous consoles, for example. Although it is a great option, since if we have a console at home it would not be necessary to buy anything else, it is not the most effective, since we lose some functions and access to content is not as fast as in dongles or set top boxes.

Use a Raspberry Pi





The famous microcontroller can also save us from this. Although it requires a bit more technical knowledge to start it up, a Raspberry Pi together with an operating system and an application like Kodi to download apps, connect through mobile devices and have a local server, it is more than enough to give a new life to our television.

To configure a Raspberry Pi and enjoy streaming content, you can follow one of our guides and transform your television into a Smart TV.

Choose based on our needs

The choice will always depend on your budget and needs. If your television does not have Smart TV functions and does not have 4K resolution, perhaps betting on a Fire TV Stick Lite or the standard is the solution. On the other hand, if you need a little more power, not only for fluidity, but for games, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro or an Apple TV can get you out of trouble.

Using a console will always be the cheapest option if we already have one at home, and if we are used to the Google ecosystem, a Chromecast will be the best solution.