Today it has reached eFootball 2022, the new name of the legendary football simulation franchise Pro Evolution Soccer, the first update version 0.9.1, which fixes some of the biggest issues Konami’s title has encountered since its release last September. However, the Japanese company’s soccer video game continues to add problems and now eFootball 2022 Announces More Delays, Cancellations and Refunds, as has been made known today through the game’s official Twitter account.

“We would like to inform our players that the update with version 1.0.0 that was scheduled for November 11 has been postponed until spring 2022. We also announce the cancellation and automatic refund from the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack pre-orders, which included items that can only be used in the game after the 1.0.0 update. We are working as hard as we can to deliver an experience our players deserve by spring 2022. We apologize for the drawbacks and we thank you for your patience ”, Konami explained in a harsh statement for eFootball fans.

The funniest bugs of eFootball 2022

The Japanese company has also taken the opportunity to announce the delay of the version of eFootball 2022 for mobile devices until spring 2022. Konami’s reinvention of football games has proven to have come early, making it the lowest rated game on Steam, garnering plenty of fan criticism, and now ultimately having to delay content further. half a year. The discontent Among the followers of the now defunct Pro Evolution Soccer franchise it is more than notable on social networks and now we just have to wait to see how eFootball 2022 will be after its 1.0.0 update in spring 2022.