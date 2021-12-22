EDEM arrives with the best educational offer in 2022 and the ability of its management programs as well as diplomas to become a good marketing strategist, are the key guideline to improve the results that you currently achieve in your venture, agency or within the department in the that you work.

Continuing education is a crucial activity, in order to be able to train better cadres of strategists, focused on marketing and the various activities that make this subject their best guideline, to stand out commercially and achieve stand out in a market with competition and higher consumer demand. level always.

Among the offer of diplomas that EDEM has prepared for you are:

Diploma in Digital Marketing

Diploma in Retail Marketing

Diploma in Pharmaceutical Marketing

Diploma in SEO and SEM

Diploma in Content Marketing

Regarding the offer in Management Programs:

Management Program in Social Ads

Executive Program in WordPress

Storytelling Management Program

UX Management Program

