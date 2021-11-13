Marvel Studios confirms the Echo series, which will be a spin-off that will be released from Hawkeye, so its premiere would take place between 2022 and 2023

The expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its course, and the events that will take place in the Hawkeye series will give us a new heroine who will headline her solo series: Echo.

Within the framework of Disney Plus Day, Marvel Studios announced that the Echo series will arrive on digital platforms, starring actress Alaqua Cox, which will arrive in the course of the year 2022.

In the comics Echo is created by David Mack and Joe Quesada for Daredevil # 9 (1999). Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American who acquires the ability to copy the movements and fighting style of another person, making her a formidable opponent in battle.

Before becoming Echo, Maya Lopez was the bearer of Ronin, even before Clint Barton used this alias.

Alaqua Cox is the actress who will play Echo in Hawkeye, and she will also play the heroine, in what is her first opportunity on television and film.

The premiere of Echo could take place after the summer of 2022 or in the course of 2023 through the Disney Plus digital platform.

Source: Marvel

