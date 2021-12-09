Reaching the new generations and implementing new technologies, eBay now presents a 3D visualization tool, to have a 360 view of some products for sale.

This tool will allow sellers to take a series of photographs of the products they will sell, in order to create three-dimensional elements called “eBay 3D true view”.

Visa doubles its bet on cryptocurrencies: What does it mean?

The future is now with eBay 3D, man!

Inside the eBay site, you can read a statement, where he talks about this new feature that will allow all sellers to add interactive images of their products.

The 3D tool is created through Unity, a platform that can perform 3D modeling in real time, and it is where eBay focused its efforts to make something accessible to its sellers.

Starting in December, eBay will comment to select sellers, who can test the feature, that it is only available for shoes at the moment.

Photo: Freepik

3D visualization somewhat limited

One of the problems with this function is that 3D images can only be viewed from its application on iOS or Android of new generations.

To use the feature, sellers will need to use a proprietary application to create a video or series of images of the product from all possible angles.

Subsequently, it will be uploaded to the cloud and processed using an artificial intelligence methodology, to recreate a 3D image, something “photorealistic” according to eBay comments for each product.

Photo: Freepik

Availability and exclusive use (for the moment)

This 3D function is only available to some sellers, but eBay explains that it will expand the tool in 2022 for any shoe seller who is interested in this, although there is a waiting list.

You can already find some products with eBay’s 3D function, although it will only be visible from the website through a computer, it is expected that it will already be available for smartphones.

Although few vendors have this feature, and you will have to enter each product to find the 3D model, this will soon become much more common.