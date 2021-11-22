In a new study of more than 5,500 adult e-cigarette users across all age groups, researchers found that e-cigarette use was associated with a higher prevalence of fragility fractures.

While smoking conventional cigarettes is an established risk factor for osteoporosis and osteoporotic fractures, the effects of using electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) on bone health have not been previously studied.





Fragility fractures

The fragility fractures they are defined as a combination of self-reported hip, spine, or wrist fractures that resulted from minimal trauma, such as a fall from standing height or less.

The researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis using data from 2017-2018 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Using a sample of more than 5,500 American adult men and women, studied the association between the use of electronic cigarettes and fragility fractures. There were 4,519 (81.2%) who never used e-cigarettes, 1,050 (18.8%) who ever used e-cigarettes, and 444 (8.0%) with self-reported fragility fractures.

The results showed a higher prevalence of fragility fractures among e-cigarette users compared to non-users. The researchers also found that people who used both conventional and e-cigarettes had a higher prevalence of fragility fractures compared to conventional smokers.

The prevalence of e-cigarette use is highest in the 18-25 age group in the United States. Therefore, this study suggests that young e-cigarette users may be increasing their risk of osteoporotic fractures over time.