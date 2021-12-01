Today Techland has officially announced that Dying Light 2 is already Gold. This means that the title is now “finished” and ready to go into production on Blu-Ray for its release in February next year.
Of course, we use the word “finished” in quotation marks, since to this day the work of the developers is far from finished when the title reaches the Gold phase, since work immediately begins on the successive patches that will improve the content of the game and even future DLC and content additions of all kinds.
Techland says Dying Light 2 Stay Human will not be delayed again
In addition to this, the company has summoned fans of the title to be attentive on December 2, where they will show 15 unreleased minutes of Dying Light 2 gameplay through Twitch.
After being delayed indefinitely, Dying Light 2 will finally go on sale on February 4, 2022.
We fought the virus in Harran 20 years ago. We lost the battle. And we are close to losing again. The City, one of the last great settlements of humanity, collapses due to internal conflicts. Civilization returned to the Dark Ages. But we still have hope. You are a wanderer whose power will allow you to decide the fate of the City. But such exceptional skills are never free. Memories haunt you that you can’t understand. You decide to go out in search of the truth … and you end up in the middle of a war. You will have to learn fast, because you will need strength and intelligence both to defeat your enemies and to get allies. Uncover the dark secrets that the powerful hide. Pick a side. Decide your destiny. And, whatever happens, don’t lose your humanity.