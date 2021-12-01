Today Techland has officially announced that Dying Light 2 is already Gold. This means that the title is now “finished” and ready to go into production on Blu-Ray for its release in February next year.

Of course, we use the word “finished” in quotation marks, since to this day the work of the developers is far from finished when the title reaches the Gold phase, since work immediately begins on the successive patches that will improve the content of the game and even future DLC and content additions of all kinds.

Techland says Dying Light 2 Stay Human will not be delayed again

In addition to this, the company has summoned fans of the title to be attentive on December 2, where they will show 15 unreleased minutes of Dying Light 2 gameplay through Twitch.

After being delayed indefinitely, Dying Light 2 will finally go on sale on February 4, 2022.