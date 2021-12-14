Yesterday, finally Warner Bros gave us the official trailer of Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets, where he tells us a little more about what is going to be the expected film of the saga.

The next April 8, Fantastic Animals 3 will be released, the third installment of this saga that has made a bond with the pottery community as well as all those who enjoy this type of installments full of fantasy and worlds full of secrets and spells.

This film, directed by David yates, from a script by the writer JK Rowling Y Steve Kloves, tells us on this occasion, some stories of a young Dumbledore full of tricks up his sleeve.

The universe Harry PotterDespite being close to his 20th anniversary, he is still alive and with this spin-off type installment, he tells us more about the most blonde and blue-eyed wizard, who in turn is also known as the most powerful dark wizard: Gellert grindelwald (interpreted by Mads mikkelsen), who is planning to take over the wizarding world, in an unsubtle way, as he is used to.

But what he does not take into account is that the teacher Albus Dumbledore (played again by Jude Law), who despite being a powerful and resourceful wizard, is truly unable to stop him on his own, so he relies on Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a Brave Muggle baker in this entertaining and highly dangerous mission.

This trailer reveals that they are about to meet new and old animals, as well as that they will face an increasingly numerous legion of followers of the evil Grindelwald.

There is a lot at stake for our protagonists, so it leaves us waiting and constantly wondering how long can Dumbledore stay on the sidelines? We hope that this story helps us to have a little clearer why our young version of the master magician, continues refraining from showing his power.

The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

This third installment will be available only in theaters, as is customary.