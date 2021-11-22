Dulse seaweed: characteristics, uses and preparation

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you the main properties of dulse algae and how to introduce it into the regular diet in a simple way to make the most of it.

Last update: November 21, 2021

Algae are increasingly present in western diets. They have a large amount of nutrients and antioxidant compounds, so their consumption is recommended when looking for good health. Specifically, we are going to talk to you about dulse algae.

The first thing to mention about this food is its deep red color. It has been consumed in the Icelandic region for hundreds of years, since in this country the product is included in many traditional preparations.

Nutritional properties

Dulse seaweed stands out for its concentration of iron. This mineral has proved be decisive to avoid situations of anemia. This pathology causes chronic tiredness and fatigue, since the supply of oxygen to the tissues is put at risk.

Also, dulse seaweed is a source of iodine. This element is important for the thyroid gland, as it participates in the conversion of thyroid hormones. An inadequate contribution would put the good work of this organ at risk, increasing the risk of experiencing hypothyroidism. Iron is also important for this gland, according to a study published in Biological Trace Element Research.

From the point of view of vitamins, food is capable of providing vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B9, B12, C, D and E, so it can be said that we are facing a very complete product in terms of micronutrients. Of course, vitamin B12 from algae competes with that of animal origin, so its consumption together with supplements in the context of vegan diets could be counterproductive.

Vitamin B12 from algae is competitive with other sources of the same nutrient (supplements and products of animal origin), so its consumption must be evaluated as a whole.

Dulse seaweed uses

Dulse seaweed is easily available in its dehydrated version. The conservation of it is excellent. It is only necessary to immerse it in water for 5 minutes and then add it to multiple preparations. The most common is to use it to make broths, stews, stews and salads.

However, it can also be prepared as a garnish for meat and fish. There are even dressings that include it among their ingredients. There are also regions where food is added to rice or purees, improving their nutritional density.

After all, we are talking about an edible that has a significant amount of phytochemicals inside. These compounds are characterized by their antioxidant activity. They are capable of neutralizing the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the tissues.

Contraindications

Despite being considered healthy, it is true that there are a series of precautions to take into account when consuming dulse seaweed. For example, in the case of suffering from a problem with the thyroid gland, it is recommended to ask the specialist before including it in the diet.

Sometimes it can be beneficial and necessary, but in other cases it will generate imbalances in the functioning of the gland that will not have a positive impact on the state of health. The micronutrient supply should be optimized when there are alterations in thyroid function.

On the other hand, it will be essential to ensure that the dulse algae comes from an organic culture. Sometimes these foods can contain large amounts of heavy metals, which could cause health problems over time.

Broccoli with fried cashew sauce and dulse seaweed

To finish, we are going to present you a recipe with dulse seaweed, so that you can begin to incorporate the food into your regular diet. The ingredients you will need are the following:

60 milliliters of water.

80 grams of cashews.

1 tablespoon of dulse seaweed.

2 garlic slices.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Salt and pepper.

Start by cutting the broccoli into small pieces, steaming it for about 5 minutes. In parallel, you have to fry the garlic in a saucepan over low heat.

Once they are golden brown, the cashews are removed and added to the saucepan. When these are browned, they are introduced together with the garlic in the glass of a blender with 60 milliliters of water to beat everything well.

It only remains to place the broccoli in a bowl, adding the sauce on top and finishing with the dulse seaweed thinly sliced ​​and sprinkled. It has to be mixed well, seasoning to taste, and the dish will be ready to be enjoyed.

Dulse seaweed can be combined with vegetables. Chopped and sprinkled on top, it provides its nutrients.

Incorporate dulse seaweed into your diet

Dulse algae stands out for its concentration in micronutrients and phytochemicals. It is positive for health when included in the context of a varied and balanced diet.

Finally, keep in mind that it is necessary to combine a good diet with other healthy lifestyle habits. Among them, exposure to sunlight stands out. It is the most efficient method to ensure that the levels of vitamin D in the body are adequate.

It might interest you …