Due to the devaluation, Apple has decided to stop selling its products in this country

When we hear “devaluation”In the news, many times they seem far from our daily lives, but when we see their effects in products we know, such as those of Manzana, we start to pay more attention.

Turkey’s currency, the Turkish lira, has been suffering for several months devaluation. The news indicate that the decisions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had this effect.

Devaluation is not good for Apple

Since last February the Turkish lira has devalued 43% of its value, as a consequence of this the real cost of the products has also decreased. Manzana has been one of the first companies to take action on the matter.

We have an example with a Manzana 14-inch MacBook Pro that in any other European country would have a cost of 2,249 euros, in Turkey, due to the devaluation it has a cost equivalent to 1,749 euros.

If you enter the online store of Manzana You will be able to see the characteristics of the products, and it even allows you to configure your product without problems, but when you get to the part of finishing the order, the button appears deactivated.

The devaluation added to inflation they cause this effect in the Turkish currency, for this reason Manzana decided to stop selling their products as they would be much cheaper than in other countries.

As for re-activating the purchase option, Manzana It has not said when it plans to return that option, although it is clear that when it returns, the costs will be adjusted upwards.

A similar situation had occurred a few years ago when the British pound suffered a devaluation due to Brexit, this generated that products Manzana they were much cheaper than in other parts of the world.

Most likely Manzana reactivate the call option very soon, and possibly at high costs to offset the devaluation and inflation in Turkey.