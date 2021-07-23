. The layout will live up to its name and will use more of its ‘ring’, shaping a new track configuration using the first section of the oval.of the DTM in a scenario in which pilots with a past in the DTM can have a greater role. In this stage,

Lausitzring is one of the classic DTM events, scene of spectacular races in the different stages of the championship. However, with the arrival of the GT3 to the series, the track will also offer a new face. In fact, the DTM drivers and teams will compete in a new track configuration that includes the entire first curve of the track oval. Thus, a circuit of 4.757 meters long in which maximum speeds of up to 275 km / h can be reached. The slope of the curve 1 section is 8.5 degrees.

Dani Juncadella hopes to get a good result with the GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

In sports, South African Kelvin Van der Linde lands at Lausitzring as the first DTM leader in its GT3 era. The Audi driver claimed victory in race two of the opening weekend at Monza, as well as a valuable fifth place in the first race. However, the great alternatives that were experienced in the premiere of the GT3 regulation in the series have left a really interesting general. In fact, eleven points behind Van der Linde appears Liam Lawson with the first of the Ferraris, while Vincent Abril as the best Mercedes driver is fourth, only behind Nico Müller.

Maximilian Götz and Lucas Auer were the other two riders who took the podium at Monza, in a sample of the good level of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the first appointment of the season. In this aspect, Dani Juncadella hopes to take a step forward with the unity of the GruppeM Racing team, since the Spanish only achieved a sixth place in Monza. This result, together with Saturday’s classification, has allowed the Spaniard to start the season with 10 points, but also with the conviction of be able to improve to fight for podiums and victories as other riders of the brand have done.

Although the Lausitzring track has changed its setup, drivers with a DTM past have a certain advantage when it comes to approaching the weekend, even when racing GT3 cars now. Nico Müller himself, as well as Lucas Auer, Marco Wittmann or Mike Rockenfeller have the option of taking a step forward and stand out from other drivers who have forged their trajectory in the GT3 discipline in a scenario in which the category will have a wider grill with the addition of Maximilian Paul’s # 71 Lamborghini within the T3 Motorsport team.

