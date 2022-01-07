DS 3 Crossback Toits de Paris, new special edition inspired by the motherland

The French luxury brand starts the year with a new boost to sales of the DS 3 Crossback. The SUV that is a member of the B Premium segment adds a new special edition to the range, also available in the E-TENSE electric variant. The new DS 3 Crossback Toits de Paris will arrive in Spain in the coming weeks.

The DS 3 Crossback range undergoes improvements as soon as the new year 2022 starts. Pending its relevant mid-life commercial facelift, the manufacturer has added a new special edition with an extra elegance and inspired by Paris and that, of course, will arrive in Spain in the next few weeks.

The essence of new DS 3 Crossback «Toits de Paris» it is based on very concrete details of the dominant architecture in the French capital, applying the colors of the oldest zinc roofs to the DS model. The DS 3 Crossback wears its bodywork in five colors, “Pearl White”, “Ice White”, “Black Pearl Black”, “Artense Gray” and “Crystal Pearl”, all with a contrasting roof in “Carat Gray”.

DS 3 Crossback Toits de Paris, Parisian elegance reinforces the French SUV

A special combination that is reinforced with specific details and that provide the elegant extra, such as the chrome inserts on the radiator grille, their black edges on glossy black, the diamond gray finish of the 18 inch alloy wheels in “Shanghai” design – like the roof – and exclusive badges on the edge of the bonnet and on the door pillars.

Inside, the DS 3 Crossback Toits de Paris is presented with the interior based on the “Bastille” finish, one of the highest in the range. The seats have been upholstered with a new fabric upholstery with contrast stitching in «Graphite Gray», with optional grained leather upholstery in Basalt Black color. The dashboard and door panels are presented in the latter color, also adding more sophisticated equipment with the following elements:

Rear parking assistant

Dual zone automatic climate control

Rain sensor

Automatic emergency braking

Front and rear front, side and curtain airbags

Cruise control with speed limiter

Speed ​​sign recognition

The DS 3 Crossback Toits de Paris will be offered with up to five mechanical versions, understanding the electric E-TENSE that yields 136 hp and now has an extra autonomy up to 341 kilometers. The rest are combustion versions, with the 100 hp PureTech gasoline and six-speed manual transmission or the more powerful 130 hp PureTech and 8-speed automatic transmission. In diesel, it will be offered with two other alternatives, the BlueHDi 110 and BlueHDi 130 with the same transmissions as the previous ones.