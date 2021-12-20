If you are still racking your head about what to give at Christmas, you do not have to worry, that one of your favorite stores on the internet has the solution at incredible prices to get us all out of trouble, thanks to sales on personal hair care gadgets from Rowenta, with amazing items that both men and women are sure to love.

From diffuser hair dryers, straighteners and curling irons, to beard trimmers with which the care routine for men’s facial hair is complete.

Rowenta Signature Pro CV7840 Hair Dryer





To achieve salon results without leaving the home, this Rowenta hair dryer has two speeds and three different temperature settings for impactful hair. It also adds concentrator nozzles and heat diffuser to achieve a uniform result without damaging the hair.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 24.99 euros.

Rowenta Signature Pro CV7840 – Professional Hair Dryer, Professional 2200W AC Motor, Ionic Function, 2 Speeds and 3 Temperature Settings with Concentrator Nozzles and Diffuser

Rowenta Multistyler iron and curling iron





Because women love the functionality of the dos in one of their hair products, this flat iron and curling iron perfectly shapes and straightens hair Thanks to its ceramic coating that reaches up to 190 degrees, which makes it the perfect device to achieve all kinds of looks.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 37.99 euros.

Rowenta Multistyler Infinitos Looks 14 in 1 CF4231 hair straightener and hair curler, tweezers, hair curler, styler, hot hair brush, ceramic coating, 190 ° C, cold tip

Brush Activ Premium Care brush





For an express drying of hair just out of the shower, this brush achieves shine and texture to any hair thanks to the natural bristles that provide softness, avoiding static electricity and annoying frizz. It also has two adaptable brushes to comb hair of any length.

You find it reduced from 83.18 to 47.99 euros.

Rowenta Brush Activ Premium Care Brush CF9540 – Air Brush automatic rotating movement with two rotation controls, simultaneous drying, double ion emitter, two speed settings

Formula 1 trimmer TN944M





Because they also have items for us, Rowenta offers us this trimmer and clipper with multiple accessories, where combs of different cutting level stand out to keep hair at bay from any part of the body. The functionality of being wireless and its stainless steel blades make it a must in our bathroom.

You find it reduced from 74.99 to 62.99 euros.

Rowenta Multiaccessories Formula 1 TN944M – Beard trimmer and hair trimmer man and body, nose and ears, stainless steel blades, optimal precision, autonomy 120 min and fast charge, WET & DRY

Trim & Style TN9130 trimmer





A basic option for everyday needs – this trimmer offers a 7-in-1 solution by incorporating accessories for shaving, nose, ear, sideburns, trimming and body shaver. Its battery has a performance of 60 minutes thanks to its rechargeable battery that make it a perfect trimmer for those who go on a trip.

You find it reduced from 54.99 to 39.95 euros.

Rowenta TN9130 Trim & Style – 7-in-1 Beard and Body Clipper, Shaving Accessories, Nose, Ear, Sideburns, Trimming and Body Shaver, 60 Minutes Autonomy and Rechargeable Battery

Images | Unsplash | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.