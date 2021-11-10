The company has just announced the creation of a new chip that could revolutionize mobile device technology by offering more processing speed.

Samsung has announced that it has developed the 5X DRAM (also known as LPDDR5X). According to the same company, it is an industry first and is expected to be useful for use on smartphones and mobile devices in the near future.

This new DRAM improve the efficiency of high-speed data services, like 5G and the metaverse.

Many phones use LPDDR5 memory, but the new 5X DRAM can process data up to 8.5 GB per second, which is 1.3 times faster than the previous model. It would also consume 20% less energy than its predecessor.

This device could fit into 64GB memory modules. This kind of memory typically located near a computer’s processor and allows for faster access to data from storage.

Having developed a faster DRAM makes any device that uses a processor benefit from its capabilities. It could be very useful in future phones because it would offer us a higher speed, making you work less in that situation.

Apple would be interested in this new product

Sang Joon Hwang, Senior Vice President and Head of DRAM Design Team at Samsung

has said that the “LPDDR5X Will Extend High-Performance, Low-Power Memory Usage Beyond Smartphones and will bring new capabilities to artificial intelligence. applications based on the use of servers and even cars “.

The company has also stated that will start collaborating with chipmakers by the end of the year. Would like make an expansion plan where not only your brand’s mobiles would benefit.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 may be the first device to use this new memory. Although it must be borne in mind that the LPDDR5 chips were already part of the Apple M1 Pro and the M1 Max. There is a possibility that Apple could use the new LPDDR5X next year.