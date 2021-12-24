There are five more games to be given away until the end of the promotion.

If yesterday the free game from the Epic Games Store was Vampyr, from Dontnod Entertainment, today it is Pathfinder: Kingmaker’s turn, who was hinted yesterday by that medieval weapons track. It may download for free in the next 24 hours, until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow (Spanish peninsular time, when there will be a new free game to download for a limited time.

To access this promotion of the Epic Games Store You just have to enter the store, log in with your regular user account and download the game. In this case Path Finder: Kingmaker, the role-playing game from the Russian Russian studio Owlcat and published by Deep Silver that has with the collaboration of Chris AvelloneVeteran screenwriter and game designer who triumphed at Ingterplay and Obsidian Entertainment with Fallout 2, Planescape, Icewind and Baldur’s Gate series, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, Fallout: New Vegas, etc.

Thanks to the help of over 18,000 Kickstarter backers and composer Inon Zur, Owlcat Games is proud to release the first isometric PC RPG set in the beloved Pathfinder board game universe. Enjoy a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 and 2 and Arcanum. Explore and conquer the Stolen Lands and make them your kingdom! “

In this way, Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the ninth free game offered by the Epic Games Store this Christmas, along with games such as Shenmue III, Loop Hero, Remnant From the Ashes, Second Extintion, Mutant Year Zero or Vampyr. Just five more games left To end this special promotion, we’ll see what Epic Games has in store for tomorrow and the remaining days. Without a doubt, a good initiative to spend the holidays playing without spending a single euro. To very good games, too.

