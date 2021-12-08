While WhatsApp is working on a version for Mac and iPad, WhatsApp stickers are still in full swing. These kinds of stickers (or giant emojis) that help us express emotions and sentences quickly and directly. WhatsApp makes a few available to us, but there are many more that you can download on your own.

With a quick search in the App Store for “whatsapp stickers” we can find many available for the messaging platform. The stickers work as independent apps, we download the app and from it we import the stickers to WhatsApp. From then on they will always appear in the app, even if you delete the app that has offered you the stickers.

How to download and install stickers on WhatsApp

The process to obtain the stickers it is the simplest. Find the pack that interests us in the App Store, install it and import it to WhatsApp. Some apps offer several packs, others only one, but in all cases a symbol will appear of ‘+’ or an ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button to easily export the pack.

Download the pack from the App Store. Open the app stickers. Click on the ‘+’ button, ‘Add to WhatsApp’ or derivatives to install it. Confirm that you want to open WhatsApp. Press ‘Save’ in WhatsApp. Ready, the pack will appear on the keyboard of the WhatsApp stickers.

5 sticker apps that you can install for free on WhatsApp





If you want to try for yourself and have a few stickers different from the ones that come by default, here you go a few packs that you can download for free:

Top Stickers: An app that in addition to offering us various stickers allows us to create new stickers ourselves from images. Available on the App Store.

Best Stickers for WhatsApp: Once again, it is a set of packs, but this time made with different memes popular Internet history. Available on the App Store.

Stickers Packs for WhatsApp !: A very varied collection of labels. With drawings made by hand in a characteristic style that gives unity to all expressions. Available on the App Store.

Emoji Me Face Maker for Moji: An app with which to create stickers based on our appearance. With multiple customization options and styles. Available on the App Store.

Classic Mac: Prepared by Apple itself, this pack of stickers allows us to paste classic macOS icons in conversations. Available on the App Store.

WhatsApp stickers are constantly evolving and new options always appear. On the other hand, do some stickers for WhatsApp it is really simple, since it is simple images in PNG. And it is even easier to make compatible those of other platforms such as Telegram or iMessages with WhatsApp.