An encyclopedia dedicated to pediatric doctors, to help them in everything that has to do with children’s consultations. It also has a pharmacological guide that allows the doctor to quickly consult any medication, divided by drug groups. In addition, it shows a delivery guide according to the weight of the patient.

One of the problems that every pediatrician has encountered is knowing the proper dose of the indicated medication. That is the problem that has to attend from the newborn, of a few kilos of weight, to the young boy of pediatric age to whom we see the incipient mustache from our height of average Spanish of the XX century.

That is to say, a couple of spans less than some huge patient. It is there where we consult a book or web finished in mecum, we pull a calculator. Or we calculate kilos per dose, we divide by doses, we take two … and fortunately we have a healthy habit of getting it right on most occasions.

DosisPedia, an app for Pediatricians

To facilitate this work, a group made up of pediatricians from the Pediatrics Service of the Hospital da Costa de Burela, in Lugo. With a computer company and funding from the College of Doctors of the province. He has developed this application called Dosepedia, which was launched at the end of December in its Android format and in February of this year for Apple users.

The application is free, so any healthcare provider can download it easily and its use is quite simple, you just have to find the medicine you want to administer, and adjust the dose according to the patient’s weight.

‘DosisPedia’ is the essential mobile application

‘DosisPedia’ is the essential mobile application to facilitate the day-to-day life of medical specialists who care for children. And it is that from Pediatricians, Family Physicians, Emergency Physicians, Traumatologists, Dentists, to MIR, Otorrinos, Oculists, Dermatologists and Allergists, they are presented with a large number of medicines available on the market that through this app they can select which are the most suitable obtaining the opportune information.

‘DosisPedia’ allows the doctor to quickly consult the drug and the dose to be administered to the patient, showing personalized indications depending on the weight of each child.

The operation is very intuitive, you just have to follow these indications:

1. Choose the group of drugs on which you want to obtain information.

2. You can select one of the drugs and also type the name of the drug in the search engine.

3. Move the bar and consult the indications for each weight.

‘DosisPedia’ has been prepared by the Pediatric Team of Hospital da Costa

‘DosisPedia’ has been prepared by the Pediatric Team of the Hospital da Costa (Burela), its scientific content being carefully selected by the pediatrician Manuel Silveira Cancela of said hospital.

The design of this app has been the result of extensive experience in the design and development of Smart GalApps applications, and it presents a striking design adapted for each platform.

Funded by the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Lugo (COMLUGO), ‘DosisPedia’ is optimized for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s and iPhone 4s. It is also optimized for Android KitKat, with a careful design to detail.

